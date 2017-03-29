Healthcare defeat spotlights lack of bipartisan collaboration

To the Editor:

I watched CNN news last Friday as the Republicans in our House of Representatives struggled to resolve their internal differences on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Speaker Paul Ryan did his best to move the bill along to the Republicans in the Senate.

The Democrats watched as the various factions of the Republican Party took unresolvable positions effectively blocking the repeal/replacement process. The Republican Congress, men and women, were listening not to the speaker or their president but, instead, they listened to their constituents.

We on the outside watched this political process with dismay that we did not get a “better and cheaper” law.

We, the people, lost.

When Obamacare was created, there was no real interactive collaboration between the two major political parties. In this present attempt to enact a different and better law, there also was no effective interactive collaboration between the two parties.

I truly believe that, had the two parties worked together, in a congenial and collaborative way, their joint efforts would have resulted in better legislation.

It would be even more possible if they started with an agreement on basic goals with the broad spectrum of American people in mind.

The result of a joint effort between the two parties would be a flawed document and engender considerable criticism by people from both parties. This is the democratic way. This “flawed document” would then be owned by both parties wherein joint efforts could be made to polish the law closer to perfection.

We Americans, with our renowned democratic government, are neither serving ourselves well nor are we offering a model for other budding democracies throughout the world to emulate. Our political parties must work together. They are not, and our people are not well served.

Both Democrats and Republicans acknowledge that the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) would be stronger and more effective with positive revisions. Instead our representatives in Congress now point to each, blame each other — and do nothing.

Yes, we lose again.

Edward Welch

Johnsburg