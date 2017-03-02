To the Editor:

Healthcare is an American right no matter what the Republican Party thinks!

Republicans seem to feel they have the right plan for you and it is up to you to either pay for a plan or die.

Sounds drastic doesn’t it?

Well, the plans put forward by Republicans are a life or death matter. One plan put forward is the “tax credit” plan, where one would receive a credit to help pay for a health plan.

Only problem here is that there are people who don’t earn enough to receive a tax credit. Another plan is “banking” money to pay for medical help when needed. Only problem here is that there are people who don’t earn enough to put money in the bank!

Both plans have high deductibles and no way to pay them. The ACA is a good plan that needs some fixing as all good plans do when they are first laid out.

Millions of people have pre-existing conditions with many having life threatening ones. The ACA addresses this and to take it away is a death sentence to hundreds of thousands of Americans.

I must ask why can’t legislators tweak the ACA and make it work. Better yet, I ask why can’t we have a single-payer plan covering all Americans like Medicare?

Medicare is paid for by those using it in the form of a deduction to their Social Security checks. The average is around $106 per month with the government picking up 80 percent and those receiving it are responsible for 20 percent. It is then up to the individual to buy a supplemental plan to cover the 20 percent or get a Medicare Advantage Plan that takes over the entire cost!

This makes the most sense and would cost less in the long run. A simple formula could be worked out for young people, married people and seniors could continue as they are doing. Sounds too good to be true only because Republicans have blinders on.

Copy this letter and send it to your representatives and ask that they at least take a look at it. We need to fix this problem without causing pain on Americans and we need to do it quickly. God Bless.

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga