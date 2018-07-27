Heating and cooling concerns unaddressed

To the Editor:

I have been a renter at Inter-lakes Moses Ludington since June 22, 2017.

During the fall of 2017, I purchased an electronic fireplace from Lowe’s due to inadequate heat.

Also, during their construction, the air conditioning and heat fluctuated constantly.

After Elderwood took over, a man came into my room and told the management that my fireplace is illegal. It was removed from my room on my 86th birthday so I gave it to my grandson, Jacob.

Still, some of my fellow renters have tried in vain to receive answers to both air conditioning and heating concerns to no avail.

As it is 70 days until fall, let’s hope that the air conditioning and heating concerns will be addressed.

- Bob Spring, Ticonderoga