Help needed with feral cats

To the Editor:

So apparently the 800-number that was put in the paper for animal abuse/neglect does not pertain to cats.

I don’t understand this. Are cats not worthy of being helped or saved from abuse or neglect?

People wonder why there are so many feral cats everywhere. It’s because nobody cares, nobody does anything about it.

There are no consequences whatsoever when someone abandons a cat and this is exactly why people continue to do it.

When is enough enough? When is the law going to do something to help the cats who are abused, neglected or abandoned?

I recently contacted the sheriff’s department regarding some cats left by their owners who were evicted in Willsboro. It has been one month and I am still going up everyday to feed and water these poor cats.

They try to say they are feral. Well, they are skiddish and scared of people because they never had proper care or love. They were lucky to be fed. They would come around with care and compassion, but someone needs to do something.

If nobody steps in, these six cats will end up 30.

Then what?

Denise Simpson

Willsboro