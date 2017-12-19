Helping neighbors with disabilities

To the Editor:

Last week, ARC Rutland Area and the Elks Club, co-sponsored an afternoon of dining and dancing for almost 160 members, families and friends of ARC Rutland Area. ARC Rutland Area works with individuals with Developmental Disabilities and their families to be regarded as valued citizens with the same entitlements as non-disabled individuals.

We all enjoyed a tasty and filling pasta dinner, cake for dessert, plenty of beverages, dancing, gifts and great Christmas music, from DJ Penguin Productions, as well as a visit from Santa...

Special thanks must go to Elks Lodge; Pat Farley, club manager for some swift work. Carolyn Ravenna; Brian Gaura; Sherry Beaudreau, Marty Wasserman, all Elks Kitchen Crew; Terry Stevens and Lisa Martel - drink servers; Debbie Wortman and Bette Parker – helped serve dinner and are thanked for their time.

Our thanks also go out to our other Christmas contributors: the General Electric Employees Community Concerns Fund, Vermont Country Store, Rotary Club of Rutland, and the Veno Family...

Check out our YouTube video at: http://youtube.com/watch?v=scg-QRw79LI, visit our website, http://home.myfairpoint.net/~arcrutlandarea or call us at (802) 775-1370 to help.

ARC Rutland Area hopes that everyone finds a moment of Peace, an abundance of Love and the true meaning of joy throughout the New Year.

Lisa S. Lynch,

Executive Director,

ARC Rutland Area

A United Way member agency