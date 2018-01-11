Higher gas prices in Elizabethtown: Need or greed?

To the Editor:

So, a month ago a local fellow said to me, “We’re getting screwed on our gas prices in E’town, do you know why?”

I responded, “No, I guess I don’t know why or if it’s even true.”

But now I do know — sort of.

On Christmas Eve, I was in Plattsburgh and filled up my car at the Cornelia Street Stewart’s Shop at $2.55 per gallon. I had earlier noticed the South Catherine Street Stewart’s price was $2.52 per gallon.

Across the street from where I filled up, the Sunoco price was $2.57 per gallon and Sam’s Club was $2.47 per gallon.

Back in Elizabethtown, the Stewart’s Shop price was $2.69, with the Sunoco Station price of $2.70, which was 23 cents more than the cheapest in Plattsburgh.

A bit of research revealed that gas pricing is influenced by several factors, location being the leading issue.

The distributors and station owners price gas based on traffic patterns, immediate area affluence, nearby competition, sales volume, delivery costs, property costs, and in the case of convenience store/gas stations, other sale volume.

In situations like Sam’s, it appears to be questionable to lowball gas prices in hopes of making it up on other sales from nearby big stores.

In Elizabethtown, prices are 23 cents higher because they can do it if they wish, but it’s difficult to determine if it’s need or greed.

Ken Fenimore,

Elizabethtown