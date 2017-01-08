Hillary Clinton not a saint

To the Editor:

(In response to “Trump supporters can’t face the truth,” from the Dec. 31 edition of The Sun.)

Mr. Guido,

First, let me commend you on urging everyone to get behind President Elect Donald Trump. Love him or loath him, he will be our next President and we had all better hope and pray that he is successful.

You obviously have disdain for the Republican party in general and that’s okay. They are a long way from being pure of heart.

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump was not the first choice of the “party regulars” (maybe that’s a good thing) and he has his faults. However, I take issue with your statement that Hillary Clinton was not a liar.

An honest person doesn’t use a private e-mail server for confidential government emails and then delete over 30,000 of them to cover her tracks. Why did her staffers demand immunity before testifying?

The FBI never said she wasn’t guilty. They just doubted that anyone would have the guts to prosecute her. Considering the stranglehold Obama had on the DOJ, they were probably right! Concerning Benghazi, I think there is enough blame to go around, but I doubt she told the truth.

As to your praise of the Clinton Foundation, a bit of research will show that when the Clinton Foundation was put in charge of the relief money for the rebuild of Haiti after the earthquake, most of the contracts went to donors to the foundation. Much of the work was substandard or incomplete and much of that money found its way back into the Clinton Foundation. It’s called “pay to play.”

Unfortunately, much of our political system is rife with corruption. There is plenty of blame to go around but please, don’t try to sell me on sainthood for Hillary Clinton.

John Kearney

Lake George