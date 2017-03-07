Holding Stefanik accountable

To the Editor:

Last week I was surprised to receive a call from Tim Flanagin, the Communications Director for our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik. I really wasn’t expecting a follow up on my request to distinguish her positions from Mr. Trump’s. But I was grateful for the call as I had many questions. He asked that I email them, so I did:

Does Ms. Stefanik support the Trump administration on:

Ending the Environmental Impact Study that permitted the resumption of the Dakota Access Pipeline?

Criticizing judges who occasionally rule against the administration?

Denying Chinese access to disputed islands in the South China Sea? If so, would military force be appropriate?

The refusal to release the president’s tax records?

Assertions of widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire?

Stating that most protesters were paid and therefore unrepresentative of public opinion?

Objecting to an agreement to accept refugees being held in Australia?

Putting Iran “on notice” for testing missiles? If so, what intervention would be appropriate? Specifically, would you vote to authorize military force to prevent missile testing?

Building a wall on the Mexican border?

Repealing the Dodd - Frank Act, specifically the fiduciary rule that requires financial planners to act in their clients’ best interest?

Implementing a “gag rule” forbidding foreign health care providers to discuss abortion if their facility receives federal aid?

Repealing the Johnson Amendment, permitting tax exempt organizations, notably churches, to endorse political candidates?

Moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? Does she think expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank are justified? Does she support classifying the contributions to build settlements as tax-deductible?

Establishing a border adjustment tax on consumer goods with the proceeds earmarked to reduce corporate taxes?

Additionally:

What are the details of the replacement health care plan after Obamacare is repealed?

Does Ms. Stefanik support an investigation into Russian government influence in our last election, including Mr. Flynn’s post-election contacts with Russian diplomats?

Is Ms. Stefanik comfortable with Mr. Trump’s plan to separate his business interests to address conflicts of interest?

Does she agree with the administration that the media, notably The New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post is very dishonest?

Was she comfortable with all the cabinet nominees, notably Mr. Perry and Mr. Pruitt?

The next day, Feb. 17, I received this reply:

“Thanks Frank. Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to be an independent voice in Congress working on bipartisan solutions to help North Country families. Last Congress, she was rated the 21st most Independent Member of Congress by Congressional Quarterly. As part of her commitment to transparency, I encourage you to follow her official Facebook page where she posts her legislative votes on the matters that come before Congress.”

Not one answer, what a disappointment!

Here’s my response:

Mr. Flanagin:

Thanks for your quick reply — even if it amounts to “no comment.”

The congresswoman’s Facebook page, as I’m sure you’re aware, does not address questions I’ve raised. That’s why I asked them.

Our exchange may suffice as an op-ed on it’s own, reinforcing an already negative public perception.

Disengagement and hoping for the return of voter apathy seems like a risky plan for winning in 2018. My questions remain, ready for answers, if you ever decide to replace that hope with a more proactive strategy.

Frank Pagano

