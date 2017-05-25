Hometown Heroes banners bring back happy memories

To the Editor:

It’s my favorite time of year again! No, not because of the lilac blossoms or the longer days (welcome sights, though), but because I get to say hello to my hometown heroes’ faces again.

The town crew is out mounting new and old banners of Willsboro’s military heroes atop the poles along our streets.

I absolutely love those banners. Every picture sparks a feeling in my heart… people I know, people I did know… heroes from my childhood… people whose faces I’d never seen but heard stories about… people who were just names on mailboxes that I never got to meet.

These banners tie it all together, each pole a separate trip back in time. If you haven’t seen these displays, please visit Willsboro: you might find one of your heroes waiting for you.

Doug Ferris

Willsboro