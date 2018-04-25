House GOP eying balanced budget — but only after increasing the deficit

To the Editor:

The House of Representatives has just endeavored to save its reputation as the party of fiscal responsibility by trying to pass a bill calling for a balanced federal budget.

This effort was supported by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), among others, but did not pass the Republican-controlled House.

Why now?

Why didn’t the Republican Congress worry about deficits before it passed a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package last December?

Why were deficits not a concern when Congress passed a $1.3 trillion budget in March? These bills that blow up the deficit were signed into law by a Republican president.

Now, suddenly, the very people who voted to increase deficits and the debt in a big way get religion about deficits after taking actions to increase them.

Speaker Paul Ryan and others have made no secret of their intention to use growing deficits as an excuse for slashing programs like Social Security and Medicare.

If a Republican Congress is elected in November, it will lose no time cutting these programs, which working people need in retirement. That $1.50 per week cut in taxes that Mr. Ryan tweeted about on Feb. 3 while praising the tax bill won’t amount to much in the face of deep cuts in Social Security and Medicare.

Claire Gilmore,

Tupper Lake