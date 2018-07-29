House must be flipped to ensure safeguards against Russian interference

To the Editor:

Elections have consequences. Our president, the man elected to protect us, our country and the constitution keeps siding with our adversary, a former KGB agent, while discrediting our intelligence community and degrading our allies.

Let that sink in.

He sided with a person that Trump’s own agencies say meddled in the 2016 election.

It’s time to recognize that Putin controls Trump, for reasons we can only speculate, and that Trump has hijacked the Republican Party.

Thus, Putin has influence over Republicans, seven of whom visited Putin the week before Trump’s summit. The party that claims to be so patriotic has chosen partisanship over patriotism.

What can we do? What am I doing? Instead of getting involved in the rumors and rhetoric on social media that is dividing this nation, I am getting involved.

And I’ll tell you what, I will be executing my constitutional right to vote on Nov. 6 of this year, and from now on for every election, no matter how frustrated I get.

I hope you will join me. We have the opportunity this November to change our representative in Congress from someone who votes the party line to someone who shows that she cares about our area, listens to us, and who loves democracy.

In the words of the great Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Join me: vote.

- Liz Bollt, Potsdam