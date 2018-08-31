How to spot Champ

To the Editor:

We often read of claimed sightings of Champ in Lake Champlain. See “Big Week for Champ” Aug. 25 edition.

But are they real? Where’s the proof?

Actually, it’s really easy to spot Champ. All you need is the right equipment and motivation. Now I am not talking about exotic or expensive equipment, just stuff we all have sitting in the garage, gathering dust. Here is a list.

Equipment:

A beach chair.

A cooler.

One tube of suntan lotion.

10 pounds of ice.

A case of your favorite beer, preferably in cans!

Methodology:

Fill the cooler with the ice and the case of beer. (Yes, you need at least 24 cans of beer). Fortunately, the brand of beer is not significant.

Go to the beach by 10 a.m.; OK, by 11 a.m. for sure.

Apply suntan lotion.

Set up the beach chair. Make sure you have an unobstructed view of Lake Champlain.

Start drinking the beer.

Somewhere between the 20th and the 22nd can of beer, you will spot Champ.

If you do not spot Champ by the 24th can of beer, it is clear that you have somehow not carefully followed the methodology. I suggest you wait a week and retry the experiment. Perhaps you have not correctly applied the suntan lotion.

- Michael Berman, Schroon Lake