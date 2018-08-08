Hummingbirds

To the editor:

A hummingbird just stood outside the window (flying in one spot) and looked around to find someone to tell that the feeder with sugar water was almost empty and us well trained humans needed to do our duty and refill it. Most of them had been missing most of the spring and we rarely had to fill the feeder, but suddenly they are using up our sugar, 1/4 cup a day, mixed with a cup of water and cooled. Maybe they had found enough good flowers, having seen them on some earlier. Now they are here wanting a refill every day and getting pushy about it. Hard to think of such tiny things getting violent, but seeing them in action is different. But we have a five-pound bag of sugar and can't refuse. Then after a cool day in September, they are all gone, till next spring when one is outside the window looking for us to do our duty.

Peter Grant, Bristol