To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to the piece entitled “Tale of Two Americas.” The piece opens by quoting President Lincoln, a person who took office to lead a deeply divided nation through a devastating war and lived long enough to attempt to set the tone for it to heal in the aftermath of such tremendous loss.

The assassination of President Lincoln was an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States entirely. He and his entire administration were targeted that night. Lincoln’s was the only death but the attempt to destroy the full government was real and perpetrated by several citizens who felt that this was the only way to change course.

Personally, I cannot enter the Lincoln Memorial in our nation’s capital without shedding tears and I have a framed copy of the Gettysburg Address adorning my home.

Your editorial is not the first time that you have asked people to support the president-elect and give him a chance. I take offense at this suggestion and would argue that doing that is directly in opposition to my responsibility as a citizen.

Citizens are the lifeblood of a democracy. Without our voices, politicians have no compass as to how govern for the benefit of the people they represent. That is how it works. If I am unhappy with a decision or direction that the government is taking up, it is my responsibility to call my representatives, get together with members of my community and perhaps organize a peaceful protest or demonstration to showcase in solidarity with other citizens that we are displeased and prepared to hear alternative solutions.

For you to suggest that this is a time when I should ignore my moral compass, when I should cast aside my standards for decency, when I should shed my belief that we are responsible for what we say and do every single moment of our lives then I would say to you that I answer to a higher power than the president-elect.

And for me to do all those things would constitute the creation of an environment within my heart for such violations of acceptable human behavior to simmer and boil into hatred.

Why would I do that? I live in a great country with a gorgeous democracy. The constitution has given me the tools to express myself and to hold elected officials accountable. That’s what I’ll do.

Dianne Dreyer Iasevoli

Brant Lake