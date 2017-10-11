I support the Schroon Lake Stewart’s

To the Editor:

I too support building a new Stewart’s — it is an important part of the town’s economic and social infrastructure.

Sadly, this issue has divided our town and Schroon Lake’s unique chemistry of having our neighbor’s backs. Since when do we have “them” and “us”?

The other day when a resident addressed me with a blatant anti-Semitic slur that was a new Schroon Lake low for me.

After reviewing the plan as presented to the town, I believe the town deserves a better deal than what was proposed by Stewart’s and in my opinion the Town Board failed to negotiate with Stewart’s for a better outcome.

This summer, I met with a representative from Stewart’s and raised the following questions:

First, could Stewart’s adjust the site plan so the new store would be built a little further away from several neighbors with a larger buffer?

The Town Board’s responsibility is to protect the interests of all the town’s taxpayers. Why should the town pay for a potentially expensive lawsuit without first attempting to resolve the neighbors’ concerns!

Second, the positioning of the gas pumps perpendicular to the store could be problematic creating traffic flow problems impacting Dock Street and Route 9 and needs to be reviewed.

Third, the proposed Stewart’s store is very close to Dock Street, sitting directly across the street from the Bandstand and lakefront park.

If Stewart’s would slightly shift the store away from Dock Street and landscape its Dock Street side, it would soften the impact to our park.

I hoped to receive answers before the August Town Board meeting — but that never happened.

There appears to be solutions for a successful outcome. The Town should negotiate on behalf of everyone’s interests. The result being an outcome that everyone can live with!

Roger Friedman

Town Councilman, Schroon Lake