I welcome the Amish

To the Editor:

There is a lot of buzz in the area about the recent influx of Amish people. I have heard several negative comments about their presence, but I for one am glad to see them here.

They exhibit all of the equalities that once made this area flourish: Hard work, trust in God, respect, honesty and strong family values.

Their children are raised to carry on these beliefs. In many cases, they take property that has been allowed to run down and make it productive again. They contribute in numerous ways to the well being of the community.

I welcome them.

Forrest Spaulding

Westport