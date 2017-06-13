I welcome the Amish

To the Editor:

There is a lot of buzz in the area about the recent influx of Amish people. I have heard several negative comments about their presence, but I for one am glad to see them here.

They exhibit all of the equalities that once made this area flourish: Hard work, trust in God, respect, honesty and strong family values.

Their children are raised to carry on these beliefs. In many cases, they take property that has been allowed to run down and make it productive again. They contribute in numerous ways to the well being of the community.

I welcome them. 

Forrest Spaulding

Westport

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines