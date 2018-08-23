If ‘cold logic’ actually applied, who would support Trump?

To the Editor:

Kenneth G. Barcomb who recently wrote that conservatives are controlled by “cold logic, not emotions,” had some valid points. Chaos at the border isn’t good. Adding to the national debt is bad.

And then he blew it.

After lofty words about “competing civilly with quiet discourse,” he went on to call liberals “self loathing.” He wrote that they act only to “assuage their guilty feelings” and declares that they are “destroying…America.”

This is not cold logic. These words do not promote civil or quiet discourse among us.

I’m a liberal, and I want a “noble” (Barcomb’s word) America too. But my version of a noble America doesn’t separate immigrant parents from their children at the border with no plan to reunite them.

My noble America doesn’t pass a tax law that benefits the rich and raises the national debt. My noble America doesn’t call the press “the enemy of the people” or declare that a black lawmaker has a “low IQ” or label thousands of immigrants “rapists and murderers” or….well, the list just gets longer every day.

If Barcomb’s “cold logic” actually applied, no real conservative would support the current administration. If only it were so.

- Sandy Sexton, Morrisonville