If broadband unavailable, consider using an aircard

To the Editor:

There is an alternative solution for individuals seeking broadband internet access: it’s the aircard, also called a “wireless broadband modem.”

The aircard is small, about the size of a thumb drive, which plugs into a USB port. It’s a cell phone that only transmits data. You must have access to a cell tower.

This is a separate device from your cellphone. Check with your carrier to determine if it will give you special rates. Otherwise, look for the best deal with other carriers.

There are two main carrier frequencies: AT&T and Verizon.

Aircards will work on one or the other of these frequency sets unless you purchase an “unlocked” aircard which will work on both. The other carriers use one or the other of these frequency sets: T-Mobile to AT&T; Sprint to Verizon.

Aircards start at around $20. An advantage is that it can travel with you on vacation or business. It is safer than wi-fi.

Some aircards have the software resident on the device. This allows you to pass the aircard to someone else to use on a temporary basis, like a guest. Some models can be used as a “hotspot,” further allowing internet access sharing. Aircards operate at 3G and 4G LTE speeds. Speed is dependent on signal strength. Maximum speeds in 4G LTE are about 9 mbps.

If you have marginal cellphone signals (one or two bars), you might wish to purchase a signal booster. This is an AC/DC powered relay amplifier system, consisting of two transceivers and the amplifier.

One transceiver is mounted as high as possible outside of the building or RV. The other is placed in the structure pointing toward the computer use area. Boosters come in AT&T or Verizon frequencies, or both. Signal boosters will boost the signal of your cellphone, too. Mobile boosters are available for your vehicle.

You own an aircard, but must pay a usage fee, and may have data limits. You own the booster system. There is no usage fee. However, there is a required registration as a radio broadcasting device.

Registration is free, completed on-line, and almost instantaneous.

Gordon E. Howard

Keeseville