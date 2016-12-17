If Civil War did not lead to U.S. disintegration, neither will Trump

To the Editor:

Surprise and confusion have been expressed about the number of white voters for Donald Trump.

The lack of good paying jobs is one explanation. Not being able to forgive Hilary Clinton her poor judgement with her email server, the false stories spread about her, and those who hesitated to vote for a woman another.

Unease about illegal immigration, and the threat posed by ISIS another.

A minority group who believe racism, bigotry, and white supremacy are legitimate is another. A fear that we are losing our dominate place in the world another.

But I believe a fuller explanation is: respect! Especially among rural whites, a feeling that white culture and individuals are not respected.

Over the years, the rural white culture has been laughed at and ridiculed by those who don’t understand customs such as gun ownership and hunting. Just like the Black Lives Matter movement is a cry for respect by African Americans, part of the white vote in this election was a cry for respect.

Of course, white rural America is not monolithic. I know a wonderful farm family who work hours most of us would never consider. Their children worked on the farm through high school.

As parents, they emphasized education, and are proud of the college, community college, and technical training their children received.

They did not vote for Trump, because of his lack of morals. They would never shout their views in public, because that is not who they are. But, I will say their work ethic, moral values, love of family, and love of the land and farming make them the kind of citizens that have made our country great since its foundation.

So, the instrument some white people have used, Trump, is flawed. But after so many years of being ignored, some felt he was the only instrument they had.

Of course he has lived a privileged life, respects few, divides us, criticizes our freedoms, and has no understanding of the rural culture, and what it is like to work your tail off to just get by.

The Hispanic immigrants he attacks and the Muslim citizens he denigrates also just want to be respected. I certainly would not want him as a neighbor because his enormous love of self and lying makes him completely untrustworthy.

What a shame that it took dividing our society to finally achieve an acknowledgement of the importance of respecting white, rural America.

I love this country and respect all who voted in this election, even those whose reasons I do not respect. Voting is one of our greatest patriotic duties. We must be careful not to throw respect of each other away, believing that only we know what is right. Respect and care for each other has always been what has held our democracy together.

The greatest and most magnificent surprise about our Civil War was that our democracy, our constitution, our nation survived. Over a million casualties, great destruction of property, economic disaster and brother fighting brother did not break our compact of freedom with each other.

We were willing to show compassion and respect, even after such misery and sadness. Our nation’s original sin, slavery, was abolished at a terrible cost, but not at a cost of our grand experiment of democracy.

Those who fear that Trump’s election will rip this nation apart should realize if the Civil War did not, then neither will he.

In four years we have an opportunity to remove the flawed instrument, but we should never go back to the disrespect that was one of the causes of this instrument to be used.

Until then, all of us, no matter who we voted for, must stand watch (yes, especially over Trump) for the freedoms of speech, religion, and the press guaranteed by the constitution of the greatest nation on earth.

God Bless America.

Joseph D. Dumoulin

Jay