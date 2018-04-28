If Trump fires Mueller, we’re ready to hit the streets

To the Editor:

We are so fortunate to live in this democracy, where we are free to voice our opinions without fear of a knock on the door in the middle of the night.

We can hold peaceful public rallies for or against government actions or inactions without fear of facing riot police.

We can walk our talk when we decide it’s necessary. And if President Trump does anything to obstruct the completion of the Mueller investigation, it is our right and duty as freedom-loving citizens to send a strong message to Washington that obstruction of justice is as unacceptable for a President as it is for any American.

To that end, many individuals and organizations around the country are working to coordinate timely rallies in the event the president, despite statements to the contrary, commits some act to interrupt the investigation.

There are many rallies planned regionally (including Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Canton, Saratoga Springs, Watertown, and Burlington) and now there will be one in Saranac Lake for those interested.

Please Google “Not Above the Law” to visit the website (for the online readers: act.moveon.org/event/mueller-firing-rapid-response-events/search) for more information about the organizations, the purpose, the locations, the simple sign-up process, and the “red lines” that would activate rallies across the country.

To be clear, we hope that such gatherings would not be necessary. We sincerely hope the president will allow the completion of the investigation. If there was no collusion with the Russian government as the White House frequently asserts, then a completed investigation will prove so, erasing all doubt and giving the president much more public support and credibility.

John P. O’Neill,

Saranac Lake