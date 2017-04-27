Imagination Library program kickstarts in Johnsburg

To the Editor:

Town of Johnsburg families: Won’t you consider enrolling your child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library?

Quoting Dolly Parton: “Imagine if every preschool child received a book in his/her home every month for the first five years of life. Imagine the excitement those children would have in receiving those gifts. Imagine if the home library was free to the child and his/her family! Now imagine that this is a reality.”

Thanks to local volunteers and generous funding from the Charles R. Wood Foundation and the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation, Imagination Library is a reality in the Town of Johnsburg.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a unique program that mails a new, age-appropriate book to the homes of children every month from birth to age five. It is designed to inspire the love of reading and learning in children.

The only requirement is to live in the Township of Johnsburg and fill out an application.

Over 80 local families have already taken part in this opportunity and we encourage area families to enroll their child. Applications are available at the main office of Johnsburg Central School, inside the Johnsburg Central School newsletter, at the Town Library, or through your WIC office. Please consider this worthwhile opportunity.

Ann Arsenault

Imagination Library, Johnsburg Chapter