To the Editor:

Bravo to the Vermont sportsmen for standing up to a corrupt government that is violating their Second Amendment.

Time for New York state sportsmen to do the same here. Fifty-two counties are not wrong!

(Gov. Andrew) Cuomo has just shown he loves only rapists, murderers, criminals and illegals. He hates all law-abiding gun owners and Americans.

Impeach and remove Cuomo, (Sen. Chuck) Schumer and (Sen. Kirsten) Gillibrand now!

Don Sage,

Schroon