To the Editor:

My daughter and her family were impressed by Willsboro’s Hometown Heroes banners when they were visiting here from Freeport, ME.

Though my daughter has lived in western New York, Colorado, New Mexico and Maine, she had never seen a commemoration of military service by people from a town like this.

I did not point out the banners.

She and her family just noticed as we drove through town and commented on the wonderful idea of honoring people in this way. I’m sure our many seasonal visitors notice and are inspired too.

Perhaps the Sun could print an article about how the banners came to be and the people or organization who are responsible for them.

A significant project.

Carol G. Pennell

Willsboro