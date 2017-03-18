Impressed with Wilmington Rescue, DEC rangers

To the Editor:

As a member of Wilmington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, I was recently involved in two incidents where hikers were seriously injured on the Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway. I was able to watch our local DEC Forest Rangers in action, and I must say, I was impressed. Their response was fast and professional. Under extreme winter conditions, they were able to quickly move the injured individuals off the mountain, to awaiting ambulances. We are fortunate to have such dedicated rangers here in the North Country. Keep up the good work!                           

Daniel Hansen  

Wilmington

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines