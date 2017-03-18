Impressed with Wilmington Rescue, DEC rangers

To the Editor:

As a member of Wilmington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, I was recently involved in two incidents where hikers were seriously injured on the Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway. I was able to watch our local DEC Forest Rangers in action, and I must say, I was impressed. Their response was fast and professional. Under extreme winter conditions, they were able to quickly move the injured individuals off the mountain, to awaiting ambulances. We are fortunate to have such dedicated rangers here in the North Country. Keep up the good work!

Daniel Hansen

Wilmington