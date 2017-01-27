In the spirit of Inez Milholland

To the Editor:

Inez Milholland spent her summers in the Adirondacks, in Lewis. She was one of the first women to march in Washington D.C. over 100 years ago. Back then the women marched for representation in government, equal rights and the right to vote. Their goal to vote was achieved in 1920, but unfortunately, Inez died at the age of 30 in 1916. Her dying words being: “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?”

The Women’s March on Saturday drew my attention because it was not about being a Republican or a Democrat, it was about being a woman. Hearing what the new president has said about women and his attitude toward women moved me to respond.

So there I was, headed to D.C. on a bus out of Saratoga Springs with like-minded women from all around New York and Vermont.

Upon arrival, we walked past the Capitol building and the shock of seeing hundreds of thousands of signs, banners, pink hats and people of all ages, color and sex moved most of us to tears.

We were not alone in our heart’s desire to be united and speak what we believe to be true for all people: to be heard, to be recognized, to be respected and to move our country forward with dignity for all people, for their rights and for wellbeing. The crowd swelled to over a million by noon.

I wore a sash with the name of Inez Milholland on it. I carried the spirit of Inez back to Washington in my march for the same principals she marched for over 100 years ago. Yes, the same agenda is still unresolved — women’s rights — how much longer do we wait?

Mr. President, we are here and we will wait no longer.

Mary McGowan

Elizabethtown