Inaccuracy clouds abortion debate

To the Editor:

I would like to thank you for printing Raynard Corrow’s letter in the July 14 issue of The Sun.

Your paper has provided me with an opportunity to help close a door on an inaccurate and belligerent claim that unfortunately dominates the abortion rights narrative.

Raynard provides a statement that illustrates a fundamentally misleading assumption surrounding the abortion debate often disseminated by fervent opponents.

Specifically I draw attention to the statement that appears in the letter’s third paragraph, “I find it a bit shameful that killing the unborn is so important to Democrats.”

What I think is particularly shameful is that Raynard, or anyone, Democrat or Republican, would honestly believe that there is any truth to this.

Do you really accept the validity of this?

That Democrats, specifically, are “demanding the right to kill the innocent” as claimed?

If you do believe this, perhaps it is because you either wish to frame the debate in this particularly offensive and inaccurate fashion, or you sadly misunderstood the complicated, sometimes exciting, sometimes tragic, circumstances surrounding any pregnancy, wanted or otherwise.

I have never been pregnant, making it difficult to imagine what goes on in the mind and body of someone experiencing a pregnancy.

However, one truth I have experienced is that I have never met anyone, of any political leaning, who was pregnant and “looking forward” to killing their baby.

To suggest that any pregnant person is thinking this way is very, very sad and a little alarming. I think we would agree that there is almost no one in this great country who gleefully wants to murder children.

If you want to discuss abortion and you want to talk about the truth, let us first return to sound reasoning and legitimate claims.

- Mark Erler, North Creek