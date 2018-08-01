Incarcerations

To the editor:

There are several facts almost every Vermonter can tell you about Vermont: we were the first state to abolish slavery, first to pass civil unions, and the first to pass same-sex marriage through the legislature. All of these point to our proud tradition of being a progressive and accepting state. I fear these facts can also lead us to be sit back and rest on the work we have already done. As Vermonters, we must also remember that there is much more work to do. That is why I am running for governor...

Vermont has the nation’s highest incarceration rate of African American males in the nation. One in fourteen of all African American adult males in the state are currently incarcerated. Many of our prisoners remain separated from their families and are out of state in Pennsylvania...

It is well past time we address these policy shortcomings, it is time we reclaim our history of leadership, it is time we make Vermont an aspirational place again. There are many issues I could list, but the ones above could be addressed in the next legislative session. Bring our prisoners home from Pennsylvania, codify Roe v. Wade, and ban the gay/trans panic defense. In this era of national division and rancor, we most not let Vermont lose its way. Vermont is a place where everyone is welcomed and where everyone must be protected. This is the Vermont I love - this is the Vermont we must all protect.”

Christine Hallquist (D),

2018 Candidate for Governor