Is telling the truth a departure from human decency?

To the Editor:

[In response to “Lewis is not a useful idiot,” by Don Austin, Feb. 4 edition.]

Mr. Austin, 

I was greatly disappointed to your reply to my letter. 

It is sad that you think that my race had anything to do with what I wrote. 

I never questioned John Lewis’ past achievements or his courage. Quoting from my letter: “Now I realize that Mr. Lewis is a great civil rights icon. I know what went on then, I remember some of it, and I like to read history. But does that mean he is perfect and all his pronouncements are above reproach?”[“John Lewis a useful idiot,” by Raynard Corrow, Jan. 28 edition.]

I don’t worship at the feet of any man. 

It is what a person is doing now that counts — not what they did 50 years ago. Life moves on and people change. Now all I see is a petty partisan politician trying to keep his job. How the mighty have fallen.

Now he is playing into the hands of Vladimir Putin and yes he is being a “useful idiot.” In the Russian, it is “useful fool,” but I don’t think Mr. Lewis is a fool — just misguided. 

As to your charge that I must be some kind of racist, it is a shame that I can’t disagree with someone without others thinking race has something to do with it. 

As to my words being hurtful and harmful and a departure from human decency — when did telling the truth as you see it become a departure from human decency? Are we to lie to each other?

Have you ever heard the saying “the truth hurts”?

Raynard Corrow

Indian Lake

Top Headlines