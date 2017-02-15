John Lansing a dedicated, generous donor — and will be missed

To the Editor:

We write today to recognize the immense contributions John S. Lansing, who passed away on Jan. 24, made to both the community of Lake Placid and the greater Adirondack region.

John was instrumental in the creation of Adirondack Foundation. From our first days as Adirondack Community Trust, he worked side-by-side with Meredith Prime and Fred Brown to create a hub for generosity that would go on to become a lasting source of private philanthropy for communities, non-profits, schools, and municipalities. To say that our foundation wouldn’t be where it is today without John would be an understatement.

In Lake Placid, John was a dedicated donor and volunteer, supporting organizations like the Lake Placid Education Foundation, Adirondack Community Church, National Sports Academy, the Lake Placid Institute, Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, and many more.

Regionally, his generosity made a difference in fields like healthcare and education through his involvement with Adirondack Health and the Deo B. Colburn Education Foundation.

On a personal level, John inspired me to always want to do more — to go above and beyond to support the needs of the community. He taught me to step back and think creatively about how to best help the people of this place we all cherish. I, and many others, were so lucky to have had a chance to work and volunteer with him.

We are deeply saddened by John’s passing, but also full of gratitude for his compassion and his tireless commitment to his community. He will be missed.

Cali Brooks

President & CEO

Adirondack Foundation