John Lewis a useful idiot

To the Editor:

As a Roman Catholic, I am supposed to hinge on every word that the Pope utters — even as he goes off the trails, as this Pope has on numerous occasions.

This is because some people are just too great to point out their errors. But he is just a man, no matter what his position is.

This brings me to John Lewis and his stupid remarks about President Trump. The Russians did not make Trump president. By calling Trump an illegitimate president, Mr. Lewis is being what Lenin called a useful idiot.

He can’t even see how he is playing into Putin’s hands.

Yes! President Trump should have handled this differently, but he didn’t.

Now I realize that Mr. Lewis is a great civil rights icon. But does that mean he is perfect and all his pronouncement are above reproach? Are we not allowed to disagree with him?

With the failure of inner city schools, more blacks in poverty, unemployment rates sky high for blacks and the murder and abortion rates among blacks at genocidal levels. It would seem Mr. Lewis would have better served his people talking about that. This does beg the question: what has Mr. Lewis been doing the last 30 years? These are the things President Trump has talked about and wants to find solutions to. But instead of working with the new president, Mr. Lewis plans on fighting him at every turn. How does this help anyone?

Now I get to be called a racist again because I am treating Mr. Lewis just the same as I would treat anyone else I thought was wrong.

Neither Mr. Lewis or the Pope walk on water and both should be ready to be reminded of that fact.

Raynard Corrow

Indian Lake