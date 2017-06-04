Join us for Teens Only! program

To the editor,

Teens Only!, a program conceived and underwritten by Tannery Pond Center, Inc., provides teens from the home school community and area schools a tobacco, drug and alcohol free monthly event at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.

Events consist of dances, game nights, open mic coffeehouses and movies. Any ideas generated from teen participants and adult leaders for events are welcomed.

It is the hope that our community youth will become familiar with the Center and all it has to offer. With the “Freedom Dance” scheduled for June 9 wrapping up the Teens Only! program for this school year, we wanted to thank our event leaders and chaperones who really make these events possible.

A very special thank you to Carrie and Neil Mason, Katie Cole, Trish Gardner, Lisa Fabin, Kim Smith, Mellissa Mulvey, Andrea Hogan, Kate Hartley, Susan DeGrush, Hayley Killon, Jen Hill, Keith Iverson, Mary Lupo, Julie Moffitt, Tasha Gadway, Shane Diener, Wes Dingman and any others we may have missed.

We also want to thank all of the school contacts who received and got the word out to the students each month.

Can we do this next year? Yes we can!

Please join us for a wine and cheese meeting of any interested parents/community members to plan for next year’s Teens Only program.

The meeting will be at the Tannery Pond Community Center on Wednesday, June 14 at 5 p.m.

Wendy Sargent

Board of Trustees, Tannery Pond Center

North Creek

