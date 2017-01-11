Junk cars ordinance needed in Westport

To the Editor:

Thank you to The Sun for informing people that Westport is considering a plan to have junk vehicles removed from public view.

As noted, the plan offers people the opportunity to have junk vehicles hauled away for free. It is designed to work in a friendly and effective manner so that people driving through Westport enjoy its beauty without having to see junk cars.

The plan was presented to the Town Board by the Beautiful Westport Committee, which is working to address the presence of junk vehicles, deal with abandoned properties, remove roadside trash and maintain flower displays along town roads.

The plan notes that the tourism part of Westport’s economy depends on visitors’ enjoyment of the beautiful views as they drive on local roads. Going beyond tourism, people who consider moving or opening a business here would be more likely to do so if they don’t see junk cars around the town. And for those of us who live here, having a junk-free landscape is better than the alternative.

Westport, like most towns, has ordinances that align with state laws about junk vehicles.

It states that a junk vehicle is an unregistered vehicle not in condition for legal use. In the hamlet of Westport, no vehicle can be kept outside without a current inspection certificate.

Outside the hamlet, junk vehicles cannot be visible from public roads or neighboring properties. Two junk vehicles on a property is considered a junkyard and junkyards are not allowed in Westport. Compliance with these rules conveys the message that people care for their community by following regulations that protect property values, aesthetics, and economic vitality.

The plan features a cooperative and flexible approach that should avoid the need for legal action. By providing for the free removal of the junk vehicles, there will be no financial burden on the owner. Following the initial mailing with other mailings and personal contacts allows for consideration of extenuating circumstances like intentions to restore the vehicle or use it for parts.

The plan would allow for some flexibility, like with demolition derby cars, that could be displayed for a set amount of time before needing to be moved out of sight.

The committee appreciates the Town Board’s consideration of the plan. It is an excellent way to help out residents, respect the town’s ordinances, improve Westport’s image and support our economy.

Chris Maron

Beautiful Westport Committee Chair

Westport