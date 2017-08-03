Just 41 of 11,944 published climate-science papers back the "Man is to blame”

To the Editor,

Word limits alone, Mr. Rossi, kept me from earlier sharing the 99.7% consensus that Nature (our Sun) drives climate change (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/09/03/cooks-97-consensus-disproven-by-a-new-paper-showing-major-math-errors/ & https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11191-013-9647-9)! Straight out of Orwell's Ministry of "Truth," instead, comes Obama's 12/01/2015 claim (http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/barbara-hollingsworth/obama-ups-climate-change-consensus-paris-995-scientists) that "99.5%" of scientists say Man is the driver!

That NASA/NOAA/HadleyCRU also are dishing deception is no less impeccably proven & peer-reviewed (https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/ef-gast-data-research-report-062717.pdf).

That ex-NASA-GISS-head Hansen (degreed astronomer, self-crowned "climatologist") has also been dis-informing us is documented here by yet another peer, Professional American Meteorological Society (AMS) Member, 21-year-vet USAF Weather Officer, then Army Meteorologist R. Endlich http://cdn.casf.diskstation.me/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Fraud-in-Global-Warming-Data-is-Massive_with_references_15_Jul_2017.pdf as well as by AMS Councilor (their highest peer accolade) Joseph D'Aleo here http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/hansens_anniversary_testimony/.My kudos go to Mr. Rock for his boffo paean to precision, a virtue Agenda-peddlers forget whenever weather hands a chance to hype heat. For the record, climate is the forward-running, conventionally 30-year mean of day-to-day barometric, precip, temp & wind data.Pre-judice (emotion, stereotypes & fact-free fantasy) doesn't shape what Mr. Rossi terms my "opinion." Post-judice (judgment based on long-term observation of verified reality) does, though it isn't (yet) in the dictionary.Taxpayers like us naturally want & should be able to believe post-judice guides all public "servants" living off our $$$. That too often we cannot trust them is tragic - and not just on climate. Like most folks, I was shocked to learn, for instance, the "Fed" hasn't 1 cent in reserve, isn't federal & serves banks, not us (http://www.perseus.ch/wpcontent/uploads/2012/03/The_Federal_Reserve_System.pdf) .

On climate, finally, I can share with fellow-readers - if our Editor consents – added nuggets from a hard-metal treasure trove unimpeachably showing, alas, just HOW much hooey we've all been fed.

Hans Kerr

Indian Lake