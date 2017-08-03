Just 41 of 11,944 published climate-science papers back the "Man is to blame”

To the Editor,

Word limits alone, Mr. Rossi, kept me from earlier sharing the 99.7% consensus that Nature (our Sun) drives climate change (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/09/03/cooks-97-consensus-disproven-by-a-new-paper-showing-major-math-errors/ & https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11191-013-9647-9)!   Straight out of Orwell's Ministry of "Truth," instead, comes Obama's 12/01/2015 claim (http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/barbara-hollingsworth/obama-ups-climate-change-consensus-paris-995-scientists) that "99.5%" of scientists say Man is the driver!

That NASA/NOAA/HadleyCRU also are dishing deception is no less impeccably proven & peer-reviewed (https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/ef-gast-data-research-report-062717.pdf).

That ex-NASA-GISS-head Hansen (degreed astronomer, self-crowned "climatologist") has also been dis-informing us is documented here by yet another peer, Professional American Meteorological Society (AMS) Member, 21-year-vet USAF Weather Officer, then Army Meteorologist R. Endlich http://cdn.casf.diskstation.me/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Fraud-in-Global-Warming-Data-is-Massive_with_references_15_Jul_2017.pdf   as well as by AMS Councilor (their highest peer accolade) Joseph D'Aleo here http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/hansens_anniversary_testimony/.My kudos go to Mr. Rock for his boffo paean to precision, a virtue Agenda-peddlers forget whenever weather hands a chance to hype heat. For the record, climate is the forward-running, conventionally 30-year mean of day-to-day barometric, precip, temp & wind data.Pre-judice (emotion, stereotypes & fact-free fantasy) doesn't shape what Mr. Rossi terms my "opinion." Post-judice (judgment based on long-term observation of verified reality) does, though it isn't (yet) in the dictionary.Taxpayers like us naturally want & should be able to believe post-judice guides all public "servants" living off our $$$. That too often we cannot trust them is tragic - and not just on climate.  Like most folks, I was shocked to learn, for instance, the "Fed" hasn't 1 cent in reserve, isn't federal & serves banks, not us (http://www.perseus.ch/wpcontent/uploads/2012/03/The_Federal_Reserve_System.pdf) . 

On climate, finally, I can share with fellow-readers - if our Editor consents – added nuggets from a hard-metal treasure trove unimpeachably showing, alas, just HOW much hooey we've all been fed.

Hans Kerr

Indian Lake

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines