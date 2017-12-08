Knights of Columbus seeking donors for holiday baskets

To the Editor,

Knights of Columbus (K of C) Council #2301 of Au Sable Forks hopes to provide Christmas meals to those in need in the towns of Jay and Black Brook.

Due to the overwhelming generosity of so many, Council #2301 last year delivered Christmas meals to 77 individuals and families, and made food and monetary donations to local food pantries in both Jay and Black Brook.

Our council hopes area residents will consider contributing to this year’s drive, and respectfully requests monetary donations and /or the following items for inclusion in the food baskets:

Frozen turkey breasts, ham, turkey and/or cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, canned vegetables (corn, green beans, carrots) and cranberry sauce.

Food and cash donations may be dropped off at the Holy Name Rectory, 10 Church Street, Au Sable Forks, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Alternately, checks may be made payable to “Knights of Columbus Council #2301” and mailed to:

Knights of Columbus Council #2301

P.O. Box 719

Au Sable Forks, NY 12912

We hope to collect all food donations no later than Friday, Dec. 15.

Should you or someone you know in the Townships of Jay or Black Brook be in need of a Christmas meal, you are encouraged to contact Christmas Meal Chairman Jack Dirolf at 518-578-0360.

Thank you very much for your thoughtful consideration. Knights of Columbus Council #2301 wishes you and yours a very blessed Christmas.

John F. (Jack) Dirolf, Christmas Meal Chairman, K of C Council #2301

Au Sable Forks