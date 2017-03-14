Kudos to editor on sports coverage

To the Editor:

I wanted to commend Keith Lobdell on his outstanding coverage of the track and field state qualifier meet. It was very refreshing to see the meet get the attention that it deserves.

He was there the entire meet from start to finish, reporting on the meet, getting to know athletes, taking pictures and covering the sporting event the way it should be covered.

There are hundreds of kids involved with track and field in this section and it is the most participated sport in the United States with over 1 million athletes. The sport gets the back seat a lot because it’s not a huge media friendly sport.

I appreciate that he took the time, and the entire day, with the coaches and athletes of Section 7. Athletes and parents of our team have also recognized the great job he is doing and would like to thank him for that. I would also like to personally acknowledge the great job he is doing. Thanks again and I look forward to seeing him in the future for outdoor track. Best wishes.

Christopher Verkey

Saranac High School