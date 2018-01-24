Lake George should curb firework displays

To the Editor:

I would be happy to see an end to weekly fireworks in Lake George Village for a number of reasons.

Hopefully, someone with influence will look into the environmental impacts on our soil, air and lake water.

The fallout and residue from fireworks has been documented as containing heavy metals and other chemical substances that build up in the environment, especially with regularly repeated “performances.”

Fireworks create air, water, soil, light and sound pollution.

One can only imagine the negative impact they have on our local wildlife, not to mention how they badly affect many dogs.

And finally, I believe we would all be more appreciative of traditional once-a-year Fourth of July fireworks, when we haven’t become desensitized from weekly shows.

Lainie Angel

Bolton Landing