Legislators, please consider gun control

To the Editor:

As a Marine and a combat veteran, I am appalled after hearing of the terrible school shooting in Parkland!

Our president, reading from a teleprompter, started off with talking of God and even used a verse from our Bible.

This was evidently a speech written for him, but at the end of his pious speech, he came out with the same tied baloney about doing something about the mentally ill.

It took him over 24 hours to make the speech, but I remember a speech he made, saying, “I could shoot someone in the middle of Times Square and they would still vote for me.”

Shooters are mentally ill, please Mr. President — just who is mentally ill?

Our Congress and Senate Republicans have sold their souls to the NRA and Florida’s legislators have done the same.

Our governor repeated the words of our president with nothing about gun control!

An AR-15 is a killing weapon and not that much different than what we carried in Vietnam.

Our weapons gave us a choice of full automatic, safe or semi! AR-15s can be turned in full automatic very easily and those upset with this letter know it.

How many more children are gunned down before a child of a legislator becomes a victim?

Florida legislature is about to pass a bill to make it easier to get a gun permit. One has to ask: where are their minds? They are looking at the gun lobby for campaign money! Trump even helped a bill get passed to allow the mentally ill to buy weapons.

I pray to my savior Jesus Christ to help our legislators and those who purchase these weapons to come to their senses. God help us!

Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga