Lessons in thoughtfulness to be learned from local youth

To the Editor:

We can all use a story about thoughtfulness. 

My first grader came in announcing two things: it was the 100th day of school, and people in the world need help. She wanted to be able to help others. She decided to make a list of items she wished she could send to those in need. 

[Letter attached — “100 Things From Me: Toys and blankets, food and water, love and caring,” By Erin Elysabeth.]

I hope you will print her letter in The Sun. We should all be as thoughtful and concerned as this six year old. 

Shoshi Satloff

Westport

