Lessons in thoughtfulness to be learned from local youth

To the Editor:
We can all use a story about thoughtfulness.
My first grader came in announcing two things: it was the 100th day of school, and people in the world need help. She wanted to be able to help others. She decided to make a list of items she wished she could send to those in need.
[Letter attached — “100 Things From Me: Toys and blankets, food and water, love and caring,” By Erin Elysabeth.]
I hope you will print her letter in The Sun. We should all be as thoughtful and concerned as this six year old.
Shoshi Satloff
Westport