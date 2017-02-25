Lessons in thoughtfulness to be learned from local youth

To the Editor:

We can all use a story about thoughtfulness.

My first grader came in announcing two things: it was the 100th day of school, and people in the world need help. She wanted to be able to help others. She decided to make a list of items she wished she could send to those in need.

[Letter attached — “100 Things From Me: Toys and blankets, food and water, love and caring,” By Erin Elysabeth.]

I hope you will print her letter in The Sun. We should all be as thoughtful and concerned as this six year old.

Shoshi Satloff

Westport