Let’s be real: ‘Bloviator in chief’ creating fissures in body politic

To the Editor:

Let’s get one thing cleared up: The protests started by Colin Kaepernick and others have nothing to do with the flag. It is a protest over the many instances of police shootings of unarmed black people.

Prior to cell phones, there was always some question as to the veracity of people who claimed the police were overreacting when someone was shot by the police.

There is no doubt now that the police are, at times, using excessive force.

If you were as interested in helping bring people together over these issues, you would have called for a discussion of the issue of police procedures and even perhaps some clarification in the laws over the lengths police could go when stopping a suspect.

Instead you put on your snark hat and wrote “when we can’t even put aside our differences for a few hours to watch athletic millionaires concuss each other.”

I find this sentiment pathetic.

Our “bloviator in chief” only jumped on the issue to create a fissure in the body public and to shore up his popularity with his supporters.

Your editorial just assisted in the division.

Thanks for nothing.

Scott Scharhag

Champlain, NY