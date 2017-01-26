Letter contains anti-Semitic language

To the Editor:

I don’t know if you realize it, but you have been publishing classic anti-Semitic [language] from a man named Gary Guido. In his latest letter, he claims that “Jews” gave $75 million to Trump (that will be news to Trump) and he is forging an alliance with the president of Israel so we will send troops to fight for Israel. No Nazi could have said it better. 

If this is the intellectual level of your regular readers, God knows what you’ll be publishing next. 

John Gardner

Essex

