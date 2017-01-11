Letter of appreciation

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Addison Central School District (ACSD) community, we would like to formally thank the volunteer members of the Middlebury Lions Club for sponsoring the 2016-2017 vision program. The Lions Club commitment to eye health has been strong since their founding in 1917.

Since then members have been actively involved in projects worldwide that strive to prevent blindness, and improve sight.

This year, at schools throughout ACSD, local Lions Club members provided students in grades pre-K through 12, no-cost vision screenings using a photo digital device called a SPOT. Formerly, nurses spent many hours screening students’ vision using charts. This method proved time consuming and left room for error. With the SPOT screener, volunteers were able to efficiently and accurately screen over 1,200 students at schools in Middlebury, Weybridge, Cornwall, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Bridport and produce a hard-coPY of the students’ detailed results. This information was easily shared with the families and/or physicians of the students needing further evaluation.

A special thank you is directed toward volunteers Randy Bigelow and Keith Meyer for their professionalism and expertise in assisting ACSD staff in this first year of vision screening with the SPOT equipment. The service you provided was invaluable. Your involvement saved time and increased accuracy of results. We look forward to continuing to work with you.

ACSD School Nurses