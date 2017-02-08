Lewis is not a useful idiot

To the Editor:

Dear Mr. Corrow,

Unfortunately, I realize that you are probably just another guy trying to get along, not always sharp as a tack.

I want to say that only a useless idiot would refer to John Lewis, a man whose intelligence and courage far surpass yours, and mine, as a “useful idiot.”

You have illustrated, by the way, that you do not even understand what the term meant when coined by Lenin.

And, since I can’t imagine you using that language to refer to a white man or woman, yes, you are racist, and your words are hurtful and harmful, and a departure from human decency.

Don Austin

Elizabethtown