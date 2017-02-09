Lies matter

To the Editor:

A campaign characterized by blatantly racist and misogynistic bluster has now metamorphosed into a presidency in which certain staffers are compelled to embrace “alternative facts” as the new norm. 

Donald J. Trump has always been an egomaniacal charlatan and we have now witnessed his transformation into the paranoid provocateur-in-chief. Indeed, he has already proclaimed that his autocratic reign will consume the country’s next eight years — no need for campaign, nomination and election processes going forward. 

To be succinct, the man is profoundly dangerous.

That said, it is absolutely critical that members of the Fourth Estate rein in Trump’s proclivity for rant and provocation and further, that we the people resist his unbridled lust for bullying and prevarication. Yet again, he has brazenly and falsely maligned the press for its failure to disclose recent terrorist attacks that only he is aware of. It is absolutely imperative that he be held personally accountable for these nonsensical and divisive falsehoods. Lies matter!

Jim Haig

Jay

