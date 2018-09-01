Life Flight saved my life

To the Editor:

I went to the open house of Life Flight and had a great time. I would like people to know my story with them. Next month on the 19th, it will be six years.

I had a brain aneurysm. I owe a lot to their service. If it wasn’t for Life Flight, I wouldn’t be here.

I was in Saranac Lake Hospital and they called for the service to get me to Fletcher Allen. That ride saved my life. It’s very important to get needed medical attention so a big thank you to all those that dedicate their time and skills to what they do!

- Larry T. Launderville, Ticonderoga