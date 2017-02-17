Local group stands by refugees

To the Editor:

Champlain Valley Friends of Refugees is standing with those families who were exhaustively “vetted” for two or more years and who were slated to arrive in Rutland, Vt. before the president’s ban. 

To show our moral and financial support for these families, we are sponsoring a “Welcoming Walk” in mid-April with details to be announced.

We believe that to remain silent, without voicing our concerns for those refugees who are innocent victims of horrific wars, is to deny our common humanity and to deny our professed “love thy neighbor” commandment.

We invite others in the North Country community to express their support for refugees through positive action, grounded in our nation’s and our region’s historic welcome of the world’s “tired and poor, huddled masses, yearning to breathe free” inscribed on the Statue of Liberty from poem by Emma Lazarus.

Thank you for paying attention.

Bobbi Perez

Willsboro

