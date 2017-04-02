Local officials are spendaholics

To the Editor:

So it seems that somehow the steering wheel and the rudder have become disconnected.

In the town of Westport, for example, the town and county are going full tilt on some $3 million in construction products, each which will have decades of future expenses, at the same time, just over $1.3 million in foreclosures are set for just the remaining part of March in Westport and adjoining Lewis.

It seems to me, all the construction projects are ill-advised.

For example, has government contacted Stewart’s to see if they could be contracted to provide the food?

Has Westport even considered a merger with the towns of Essex and Willsboro, all of whom share common demographics, and Willsboro has an almost new building?

And Essex has a brand new fire station? And the Cornell Co-Op — can it even justify its existence?

Sound judgement is called for by our elected officials, not spendaholics.

William Kuntz

Elizabethtown