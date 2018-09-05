Logical conservatism has been abandoned

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Kenneth G. Barcomb’s letter, “Conservatives governed by ‘cold logic’ — not emotions” which appeared in the Aug. 18 edition of The Sun.

If conservatives are indeed governed by “cold logic” and not emotions, as Mr. Barcomb claims, then the Republican Party has abandoned conservatism.

Republicans from Teddy Roosevelt to Richard Nixon were the leaders of governmental adherence to conservation and environmentalism with the creation of the National Forest System and the Environmental Protection Agency, among other initiatives to conserve and protect the natural environment which sustains all life on Earth.

That is logical conservatism. The Republicans are now taking a wrecking ball to environmental measures nationwide.

Conservatives want lower governmental spending and deficits. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that the 2017 Republican-created tax cut bill will rocket the national deficit to over $20 trillion. This is not logical conservatism.

“Competing civilly with quiet discourse in the marketplace of ideas” is neither a conservative nor liberal principle, but it is a far, far cry from what the Republican Party now endorses, with its complete surrender to the loud-mouthed snake oil salesman at its helm.

There is no “self-loathing” in pointing out errors that one or one’s country has made. Learning from one’s mistakes and correcting them is honorably conservative.

- David Thomas-Train, Keene Valley