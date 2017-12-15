Look out for horse-drawn buggies

To the Editor:

I thought I would just send out a reminder to everyone to be cautious for the black buggies new to our neighborhoods.

Recently I have read of two accidents in other areas involving motor vehicles and horse drawn carriages. At this time of year, with the lack of daylight hours, it is a time to be extremely aware that there could be a buggie on the road at anytime.

We welcome the Amish to our area and wish them to be safe. So try to be alert when traveling around this holiday season of our new neighbors who don’t necessarily move as fast as we do.

Paul Stephens

Westport