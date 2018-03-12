Looking forward to broadband alternatives

To the Editor:

Spectrum here is slow and trippy. It comes and goes during routine browsing.

I get the basic internet service but it is $59.95 each month and not really capable of streaming. There is no alternative except an ugly dish on the front of the house. Verizon has some sort of peace treaty with Spectrum where they don’t take each other’s territories.

I have twice gotten Verizon service, in theory, but they bailed before installation and referred me to Spectrum.

We have the added disadvantage, in Saranac Lake, of having terrible PBS antenna service. Essentially, we get nothing over the antenna but PBS and a channel which apparently shows Tarzan movies back to back.

Philip Williams

Saranac Lake