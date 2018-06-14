Loss of Emerald’s felt in community

To the Editor:

Ticonderoga has lost its best restaurant with the fire at the Ti Country Club!

Emerald’s was, in our opinion, the best restaurant in the Ticonderoga area.

Unfortunately, a fire destroyed the club building and Emerald’s, which was over the Pro Shop.

Our prayers go to the four people who were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire. Thank God no lives were lost, and the patrons escaped without harm.

Emerald’s will be missed by us and many friends who shared our views about the food and service. We have heard the Country Club will be rebuilt and hopefully Emerald’s will be part of the effort.

Our hearts go out the workers who will suffer a loss of wages and hopefully they will gain employment until the restaurant can be rebuilt.

Ticonderoga is a place of history and the Country Club is on grounds that were once a Native American village.

During the French and Indian War, Lord Howe and his English soldiers fought to protect Ti from harm. During the American Revolution, Ticonderoga was made famous for supplying the cannons George Washington needed in Boston.

Henry Knox, a young officer, and his men moved the cannons from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston some 300 miles in 56 days. The Americans had the high ground and fired on the British who got to their ships and sailed away. This was the first victory of our revolutionary army.

We owe them thanks not only for saving our country but for putting Ticonderoga on the map.

Emerald’s Restaurant has also put Ti on the map with its great menu, food and service. Just as the phoenix, Emerald’s will rise from the ashes and we will once again enjoy its hospitality.

Gary Philip Guido,

Ticonderoga